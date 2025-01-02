Bailey Zappe is slated to start Saturday's season finale against the Ravens rather than Thompson-Robinson (calf), Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
That said, Cabot notes that Thompson-Robinson, who went 0-2 while starting the Browns' previous two games, is also expected to get some playing time versus Baltimore, based on head coach Kevin Stefanski's previous comments this week. Thompson-Robinson had been managing a calf issue, but he wasn't among the Cleveland players given a Week 18 game designation, per Cabot.
