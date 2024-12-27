Thompson-Robinson (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday that Thompson-Robinson will start, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson-Robinson will make a second consecutive start after throwing for 157 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Cleveland's 24-6 Week 16 loss to the Bengals. That performance dropped DTR's career TD:INT to 1:9, though at least Thompson-Robinson also contributed 49 rushing yards on nine carries against Cincinnati. Backup Jameis Winston is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury.