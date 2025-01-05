Thompson-Robinson completed two of three passes for 13 yards and rushed twice for three yards in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 18.

Thompson-Robinson entered for Cleveland's third drive of the game after starter Bailey Zappe threw a pick-six on the second possession. That was it for DTR, who had started and played fully in both of the Browns' two previous games. Cleveland's quarterback situation heading into the offseason is a mess, and it's safe to assume Thompson-Robinson will not be part of the solution in 2025. He completed 52 percent (61-of-118) of passes and threw six interceptions over seven games in 2024.