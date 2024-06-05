Thompson-Robinson (hip) had an MRI earlier in the week that showed encouraging results with no setbacks, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

The UCLA product missed the remainder of the Browns' 2023 campaign after sustaining a hip subluxation during the team's Week 15 win over the Texans. However, he could be now nearing a return to the field. Thompson-Robinson's most recent MRI indicated more promising results, and if his body responds well to the increased workload this week, he has a chance to participate in Cleveland's mandatory minicamp starting June 11. Once DTR is back to full health, he'll compete with Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley for the Browns' top backup quarterback role.