GM Andrew Berry noted recently that the Browns could proceed cautiously this offseason with Thompson-Robinson, who is bouncing back from a season-ending hip injury, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

"We always want to be cautious and mindful of our guys coming back from injury concerns," Berry noted last Tuesday. Though the hip issue that landed Thompson-Robinson on IR last December didn't require surgery, the QB has been undergoing injury rehab of late, and with the Browns having added Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency, the team can afford to proceed deliberately with both Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson (shoulder). As a fifth-round rookie last season, Thompson-Robinson drew three starts, but his path to playing time in 2024 isn't clear, considering Watson's looming return to the mix, as well as the presence of a pair of experienced newcomers in Winston and Huntley.