Thompson-Robinson was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a hip injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thompson-Robinson logged nine offensive snaps in Sunday's win at Houston, including an entire possession in the fourth quarter with the Browns up 36-7 at the time. During that drive, he appeared to get banged up, but the team didn't reveal a health concern until one day later. It's unclear if Thompson-Robinson is in danger of missing Thursday's game against the Jets, but if he's unable to serve as Joe Flacco's backup, Cleveland likely will elevate PJ Walker from the practice squad to handle No. 2 QB duties.