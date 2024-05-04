Thompson-Robinson (hip) will undergo an MRI on Monday and is expected to participate in minicamp next week, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

DTR suffered a hip subluxation against the Texans on Christmas Eve and was ruled out for the remainder of the Browns' season. His most recent MRI in March revealed progress in his rehab, and Thompson-Robinson is hoping the latest one this upcoming week will allow him to get the green light to do some on-field work with the team's rookies and fellow younger players. The Browns signed veteran QBs Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in the offseason, so DTR is facing stiff competition for backup duties behind Deshaun Watson.