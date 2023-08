Thompson-Robinson will play the second half against the Jets on Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thomas-Robinson, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, should get a long look in the Hall of Fame Game. Although Deshaun Watson is the clear No. 1 on the team's positional depth chart, there is some uncertainty in the pecking order behind him between Kellen Mond, Joshua Dobbs and Thomas-Robinson. Mond is expected to draw the start Thursday.