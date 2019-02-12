Browns' Duke Johnson: Could face more competition

Browns general manager John Dorsey said the signing of Kareem Hunt doesn't make Johnson expendable just yet, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The controversial signing might eventually pose a threat to Johnson, who is entering the first season of the three-year, $15.6 million extension he signed last offseason. The Browns will want to see how long Hunt is suspended before making any decisions, but it was interesting to hear Dorsey already wavering on his commitment to Johnson on the heels of a 2018 campaign in which the passing-down specialist had career-low marks for carries (40), catches (47) and targets (62). Johnson did maintain his impressive efficiency with 5.0 yards per carry, 6.9 per target and 9.1 per reception, so he should still have some trade value if the Browns eventually move in that direction.