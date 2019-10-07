Williams (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Monday's showdown against the 49ers.

Williams and fellow starting cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) will both be sidelined for the second straight week. TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell are expected to fill in, while Robert Jackson and Tavierre Thomas should also see increased workloads.

