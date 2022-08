Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Newsome hasn't practiced since Tuesday but it "won't be long" before he returns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Newsome apparently tweaked his hamstring last week, but the issue appears minor. The 2021 first-round pick has been a standout at training camp and looks more confident heading into Year 2. As a rookie, he totaled 37 tackles and nine pass deflections across 12 appearances.