The Browns exercised Newsome's 2025 fifth-year option, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Newsome had a breakout season under Browns DC Jim Schwartz in 2023. He started 13 of the 14 games he appeared in, picking off the first two passes of his career while breaking up 14 passes in coverage. Newsome also registered a career-best 49 tackles (34 solo) and returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.