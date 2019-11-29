Play

Robinson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Robinson didn't practice this week after suffering the concussion Week 12, but he apparently still has a chance to suit up Sunday. The 27-year-old will need to fully clear the concussion protocol to have a chance of playing at Pittsburgh.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories