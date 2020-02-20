Robinson was arrested in El Paso on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, the Associated Press reports.

Robinson allegedly possessed about 157 pounds of marijuana and could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison if found guilty on the charges. The 27-year-old played in 15 games (14 starts) for the Browns in 2019, but he's set to officially become a free agent when the new league year begins in March.