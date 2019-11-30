Play

Robinson (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Robinson remains in concussion protocol and will not have any opportunity to play again until Week 14 against the Bengals. In the meantime, look for Justin McCray to replace him at left tackle.

