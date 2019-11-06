Robinsons (ankle) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Robinson left Cleveland's last game after going down with an ankle injury, but the 27-year-old appears to have escaped serious injury after participating fully in Wednesday's practice. Barring a setback, expect Robinson to line up at left tackle Sunday when the Browns take on Buffalo.

