Browns' Greg Robinson: Dealing with concussion
Robinson was placed in concussion protocol Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Robinson arrived at the Browns' facility with concussion symptoms Wednesday. The 27-year-old has a short timeframe to recover before Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers. If Robinson is unable to play, Justin McCray is in line to take over at left tackle.
