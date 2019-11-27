Play

Robinson was placed in concussion protocol Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Robinson arrived at the Browns' facility with concussion symptoms Wednesday. The 27-year-old has a short timeframe to recover before Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers. If Robinson is unable to play, Justin McCray is in line to take over at left tackle.

