Coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that Robinson is still in the league's five-step concussion protocol, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Robinson is nursing a head injury suffered Week 12. He'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol for any chance of suiting up versus the Bengals on Sunday. Expect Justin McCray to draw the start at left tackle as long as Robinson remains sidelined.

