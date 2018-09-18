Landry (knee) was listed as limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though the knee injury he picked up in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints didn't force an early exit, Landry's practice reps could be capped throughout the week with the Browns facing a quick turnaround between games. Even if he remains limited in Wednesday's session, there's a good chance Landry will be cleared to play Thursday against the Jets. Through his first two games with Cleveland, Landry has served as the team's unquestioned top target, hauling in 12 receptions for 175 yards.

