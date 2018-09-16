Landry grabbed five passes (seven targets) for 69 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Landry tied for the team-lead with seven targets, but because Tyrod Taylor spread the ball around to seven different players, the former Dolphins' wideout wasn't as productive as he was in Week 1 when he surpassed the century mark with 106 receiving yards. Still, Landry's 22 targets over the first games paints a clear picture that he's Taylor's favorite receiving option, and that should only continue now that the Browns and Josh Gordon have parted ways.