Ogunjobi (oblique) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Ogunjobi left Sunday's win over the Cowboys due to the injury after playing 29 snaps and recording a pair of tackles. He was ranked the 21st best interior lineman by Pro Football Focus heading into the game.
