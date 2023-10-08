Ogunjobi (undisclosed) was "shaken up" in Sunday's victory over Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

It's not yet clear exactly what type of injury Ogunjobi may be dealing with, as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated only that the defensive end was shaken up "in some kind of way," per Josh Carney of USA Today. Ogunjobi recorded one tackle Sunday and will have extra time to recover with Pittsburgh set for its Week 6 bye before facing off against the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 22.