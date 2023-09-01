Goodwin joined teammates on the practice field Tuesday, Doc Louallen of the Browns' official site reports.

Goodwin was removed from the non-football illness list and practiced for the first time during preseason training. He missed all of training camp with blood clots, but Goodwin is expected to be ready for the season opener against Cincinnati. Goodwin will serve as deep-threat specialist but will not crack the top three targets. If all remain healthy, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones should be the most frequently targeted by quarterback Deshaun Watson.