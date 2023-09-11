Goodwin did not catch either of his two targets over 10 snaps in Sunday's 24-3 win over Cincinnati in Week 1.

Goodwin was part of the second tier on the wideout depth chart, joining rookie Cedric Tillman (10 snaps) and second-year wideout David Bell (10). On a rainy afternoon in Ohio, Cleveland threw the ball just 29 times compared to 40 rushes. That's not surprising given the conditions, but the attention focused on the wideouts during the offseason suggests there will be heavier passing days ahead, which means more playing time/targets for receivers. There may be opportunities down the road for field-stretching Goodwin.