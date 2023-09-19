Goodwin did not catch either of his two targets in Monday's 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 2.

Goodwin upped his snap count from 10 to 15 but hasn't been able to connect with quarterback Deshaun Watson. His two targets Monday were deep routes just as the two targets in Week 1 were. Goodwin entered Monday's contest with an average-depth-of-target of 43.0 yards.