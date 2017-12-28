Browns' Matt Hazel: Absent from injury report
Hazel (hamstring) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hazel missed the last four games with this hamstring ailment. The fourth-year pro played a total of 11 offensive snaps this season for the Colts, making one catch for one yard. Being listed as the No. 6 wideout in Cleveland keeps Hazel off fantasy radars.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.