Hazel (hamstring) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hazel missed the last four games with this hamstring ailment. The fourth-year pro played a total of 11 offensive snaps this season for the Colts, making one catch for one yard. Being listed as the No. 6 wideout in Cleveland keeps Hazel off fantasy radars.