Hazel (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It is unclear what injury Hazel is dealing with, but he reverted to the teams injured reserve during the preseason. Assuming he goes unclaimed, he will now be free to find a new playing spot instead of watching the season from the sideline.

