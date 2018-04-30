Matt Hazel: Let go by Browns
Hazel was waived by the Browns on Monday.
Hazel signed his restricted free agent tender with the Browns just two weeks ago, but he'll now be placed on waivers. After the wideout likely goes unclaimed, he'll end up being an unrestricted free agent and look to latch on to a team before the start of training camp.
