Garrett returned to practice this week after being activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett was activated Tuesday, then practiced Wednesday and Thursday, prompting optimism from head coach Kevin Stefanski. "He looked good to me. We're going to make sure that we're smart about how we get him back out there. But checking in with him, he looked really good," said the coach. Garrett, who missed two games due to the illness, is tied for third in the NFL with 9.5 sacks and tied for second with four forced fumbles.