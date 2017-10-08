Browns' Myles Garrett: Gets starting nod in NFL debut
Garrett will draw the start at defensive end in his NFL debut Sunday against the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Garrett has been listed as a limited participant in practice all week, but the plan all along was for the defensive end to return from a high ankle sprain and make his NFL debut in Week 5. The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick will help cushion the loss of Jamie Collins (concussion) on the edge and provide a major boost to the Cleveland pass rush as a whole.
