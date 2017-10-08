Garrett will draw the start at defensive end in his NFL debut Sunday against the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett has been listed as a limited participant in practice all week, but the plan all along was for the defensive end to return from a high ankle sprain and make his NFL debut in Week 5. The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick will help cushion the loss of Jamie Collins (concussion) on the edge and provide a major boost to the Cleveland pass rush as a whole.