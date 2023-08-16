Garrett (foot) only participated in individual drills Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett was rolled up on during Monday's practice, which forced an early exit for the Texas A&M product. Considering he was able to at least partake in individual drills, it seems likely that Garrett will make a full recovery quickly, and in plenty of time for the team's season opener against the Bengals in just under four weeks.