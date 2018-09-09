Garrett accumulated six tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles during Sunday's 21-21 tie against Pittsburgh.

Garrett had his way with the Steelers' offensive line by continually pressuring Ben Roethlisberger, which resulted in two strip sacks by the defensive end. If Garrett continues to be this dominant, it's only a matter of time before he's one of the best pass rushers in the game and an absolute force in IDP leagues.