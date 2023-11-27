Garrett said after Sunday's 29-12 loss to Denver that he felt something pop in his left shoulder during the game, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Garrett's arm was in a sling after the game, and he intends to get scans to determine the severity of the injury, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

Garrett tried to play through the injury after getting hurt against the Broncos, but he was struggling to move the arm and finished the game with just two solo tackles (one tackle for loss) and one pass defensed. Considering Garrett has 13.0 sacks through 11 games and is among the leading candidates to win Defensive Player of the Year, it would be a major blow to Cleveland's defense if he's forced to miss any additional time as a result of this injury. The Browns will face the Rams in Week 13.