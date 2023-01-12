Garrett made seven tackles, including a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 18.

The sack was Garrett's 16th, tying the personal mark for sacks in a single season he set in 2021. He played through injury but only missed one game following his involvement in an automobile accident leading up to Week 4. It was a shoulder injury and lingered a bit, but Garrett remained productive. He's been available for 33 of 34 games the last two years, and, at age 26 next season, Garrett is still in his prime and should continue to be a dominant presence.