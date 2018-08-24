Garrett accumulated three tackles and two sacks during Thursday's preseason 5-0 victory over the Eagles.

Garrett showcased his talents Thursday and seems primed to break out in a big way during his sophomore campaign in 2018. One of Garrett's two sacks resulted in a safety, as Philadelphia's offensive line struggled to contain him throughout the game. The second-year defensive end racked up seven sacks in just 11 games last season.

