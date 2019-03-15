Higgins is part of an upgraded Cleveland offense that added wide receiver Odell Beckham and tight end Demetrius Harris earlier this week, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Beckham and Jarvis Landry presumably playing the vast majority of snaps, Higgins likely will need to compete with Antonio Callaway for the No. 3 receiver job in a loaded offense. Higgins rode a strong finish to career-high marks across the board in 2018, notably holding huge advantages over Callaway for both catch rate (73.6 to 54.4) and yards per target (10.8 to 7.4). To be fair, Callaway was a 21-year-old rookie, and much like Higgins he improved throughout the season. With both players still on rookie contracts, the Browns shouldn't feel much pressure to make a trade, though it could make sense if they receiver a generous offer for either Higgins or Callaway. Given the wealth of talent elsewhere on the roster, it'll be tough for Cleveland's No. 3 receiver to draw more than 3-5 targets per game.