Play

Higgins (coach's decision) is inactive Week 17 against Cincinnati.

Higgins at least took the field in each of the last three weeks, but he has yet to see an offensive snap since Week 13 against Pittsburgh. It's been a disappointing season coming off a year in which he recorded 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns (all career highs), but an early-season injury coupled with the addition of Odell Beckham simply proved too much to overcome. Set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, it's unclear what the future might hold for the 25-year-old receiver.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends