Browns' Rashard Higgins: Healthy scratch in finale
Higgins (coach's decision) is inactive Week 17 against Cincinnati.
Higgins at least took the field in each of the last three weeks, but he has yet to see an offensive snap since Week 13 against Pittsburgh. It's been a disappointing season coming off a year in which he recorded 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns (all career highs), but an early-season injury coupled with the addition of Odell Beckham simply proved too much to overcome. Set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, it's unclear what the future might hold for the 25-year-old receiver.
