Higgins played just five snaps and went untargeted in Thursday's 35-30 win over the Bengals in Week 2.

The Browns cranked up their running game Thursday, which meant more playing time for fullback Andy Janovich and multiple tight end sets. Higgins, who played 16 snaps in the opener, is behind Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and KhaDarel Hodge on the depth chart.