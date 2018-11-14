Browns' Rashard Higgins: Reels in touchdown pass
Higgins caught a 28-yard touchdown pass with his lone target during Sunday's 28-16 win over Atlanta.
Higgins put the Browns on the board in the closing minutes of the first quarter, running a deep post and skying for a 28-yard touchdown. Higgins has missed time with a knee injury this season but has scored twice in his last three outings. Sunday showed some improvement in Cleveland's offense under new coordinator Freddie Kitchens and, in an offense without much in the way of proven targets, Higgins figures to benefit. Following the bye, the Browns take on the Bengals' bottom-rated pass defense -- surrendering a whopping 313 yards per game.
