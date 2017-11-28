Higgins brought in two of three targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals,

For the second consecutive week, Higgins out-snapped Ricardo Louis, though his newfound involvement in the offense may be short-lived, as Josh Gordon is expected to make his much-awaited debut Sunday against the Chargers. Still, Higgins' 30 receiving yards was his third-highest total of the season, and it seems he has leapfrogged Louis on the depth chart.