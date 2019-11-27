Seals-Jones was unable to haul in his only target of Sunday's 41-24 win over Miami.

Sunday was Seals-Jones' second consecutive game without a reception and his third such game in his last four outings. The Texas A&M product has flashed big-play ability since coming into the league in 2017 and figured to be a low-key weapon this season given his familiarity with head coach Freddie Kitchens from their time together in Arizona. The season hasn't played out that way and, though he's averaged an impressive 17.2 yard per catch this season, the fact that he has just two receptions since Week 6 should signal where he stands. Sunday brings a matchup against the Steelers and a pass defense that held Seals-Jones to 12 yards on two catches in Week 11.