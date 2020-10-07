Richardson (thigh) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's unclear how Richardson suffered the injury, as he logged 54 defensive snaps during Week 4's victory over Dallas. Expect Richardson's practice availability throughout the week paint a better picture, but if he's forced to miss Sunday's game against the Colts, Jordan Elliott and Vincent Taylor would be in line for an uptick in snaps.
