Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Confirmed as starting QB

Referencing Taylor, who the Browns recently acquired in a trade with the Bills, coach Hue Jackson confirmed that the 28-year-old is "going to be the starting quarterback (in 2018). There is no competition," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

For now, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan remain on the Browns' roster, but it seems likely that the team will add another QB in April's draft, possibly with one of its two first-round picks. Taylor doesn't buy into the notion that he's simply a bridge QB, destined to to helm the offense while the Browns groom their next franchise QB, but that will be the perception if the team does indeed select a high-profile young signal-caller next month. For the foreseeable future, however, Taylor is in line to work with an intriguing collection of pass-catchers, featuring wideouts Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman, as well as promising tight end David Njoku and change-of-pace back Duke Johnson. Assuming Taylor clicks with his new teammates, he brings some fantasy upside to the table in 2018, considering the points that he can rack up with his wheels, as well as his tendency to log a low turnover rate.