Taylor (wrist/finger) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Taylor suffered a bruised wrist and a dislocated pinkie in preseason action this past Thursday, but the plan to rest him in the team's preseason finale is due to coach Hue Jackson's decision to rest his starters, as opposed to any significant injury concerns. As a result, Baker Mayfield will draw the start this week before returning to backup duties behind Taylor when the Browns open their regular-season slate against the Steelers on Sept. 9.

