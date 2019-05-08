Bruce Ellington: Cut by New England
The Patriots released Ellington on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
It's not clear why Ellington is being let go, but it's possible his dismissal was an effort to create a roster spot for a young or undrafted player that has tried out for New England in recent days. The Patriots have also added first-round rookie N'Keal Harry, veteran Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) and Maurice Harris to their wideout group this offseason since signing Ellington in March. Ellington should have a solid chance of landing another contract before training camps start up.
