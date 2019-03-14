Patriots' Bruce Ellington: Getting chance in New England
Ellington (hamstring) is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Patriots are plenty familiar with Ellington's game considering the Super Bowl champs played the receiver's team three times over the course of the past two seasons -- and the slot receiver snagged 12 passes for 189 yards and two scores in those games. However, it's not clear if this same sort of role awaits him in New England given the presence of slot maven Julian Edelman. Perhaps he could win a job as an outside receiver if not for anything but the Patriots' lack of options at wideout, but it's also possible Ellington was signed primarily to return punts and kickoffs.
