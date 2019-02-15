Bruce Ellington: Cut by Lions
Ellington (hamstring) was released by the Lions on Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Ellington caught on with Detroit late in the 2018 season, catching 23 of 30 targets for 132 yards in four games before a hamstring injury sent him to injured reserve. He's proven to be a competent slot receiver on a few different occasions, but persistent hamstring issues have kept him off the field for most of his pro career. Regardless of where he ends up, Ellington figures to enter training camp on the roster bubble.
More News
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Scheduled for free agency•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Sidelined for second straight week•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Still restricted in practice•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Limited in return to practice•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...