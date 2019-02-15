Ellington (hamstring) was released by the Lions on Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ellington caught on with Detroit late in the 2018 season, catching 23 of 30 targets for 132 yards in four games before a hamstring injury sent him to injured reserve. He's proven to be a competent slot receiver on a few different occasions, but persistent hamstring issues have kept him off the field for most of his pro career. Regardless of where he ends up, Ellington figures to enter training camp on the roster bubble.