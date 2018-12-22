Lions' Bruce Ellington: Lands on injured reserve
Ellington (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Ellington was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, which was set to be his second straight absence. The 27-year-old was a limited practice participant both weeks, making the move somewhat surprising. Regardless, Ellington will finish the 2018 season with 31 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown over seven games between the Texans and Lions. Chris Lacy was signed to bolster Detroit's depth at wide receiver, though Andy Jones should again be the biggest benefactor of his absence.
