Bruce Ellington: Released with injury waiver
Ellington (undisclosed), who was cut by the Patriots earlier Wednesday, was released with an injury designation, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It's not clear what Ellington is dealing with. If we had to guess, it likely has something to do with the persistent hamstring woes he's dealt with over his career. After all, the receiver had part of his hamstring removed after tearing it in 2016 and has now ended each of the past three seasons on IR with the injury.
