Ellington (hamstring) can become an unrestricted free agent in March, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 2014 fourth-round pick has bounced from San Francisco to Houston to Detroit, seemingly losing jobs because of his persistent hamstring injuries rather than his performance. Ellington said he wants to return to Detroit after catching 23 of 30 targets for 132 yards in four games with the Lions late in the 2018 campaign. He doesn't figure to command a particularly large contract, given that he finished the season on injured reserve with yet another hammy injury. Ellington will turn 28 in August and hasn't shown much ability to contribute outside of the slot.